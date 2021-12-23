Incredible video captured the moment two babies were found wrapped in blankets inside of a bathtub after a tornado wreaked havoc in Dawson Springs, Kentucky earlier this month.

Bodycam video obtained by CNN showed members of the Hopkin County Sheriff’s Office finding a 15-month-old and a 3-three-month-old in a bathtub that had been thrown from a house demolished by the deadly twisters.

The deputies found the two children after hearing crying in the distance.

One child was taken to a hospital for treatment of a head injury and both are expected to survive.

