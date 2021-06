BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two deer were caught on camera swimming in a harbor off of Cape Cod on Tuesday morning.

A 7NEWS viewer sent in video of the deer making their way through Phinneys Harbor off of Bourne around 6 a.m.

He says they were swimming from Mashnee Island to Wings Neck.

