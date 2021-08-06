SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A woman on a deep sea fishing trip off the coast of New Hampshire recently captured stunning video of two humpback whales swimming together near the boat she was on.

Susan Gentile D’Amore says she was on her way back from a busy day of fishing off Seabrook when the charter vessel announced that there were two humpback whales close by.

D’Amore added that she rushed up to the upper deck of the boat to get a better view of the whales as they swam by.

One of the whales could be seen spraying water into the air.

