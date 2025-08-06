BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were rescued after a boat overturned off the coast of Lynch Park in Beverly Wednesday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene around 4:20 p.m. for reports of an overturned boat.

The two people rescued did not need medical attention and no injuries were reported.

There is no word on what caused the boat to overturn at this time.

