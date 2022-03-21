When a bear in New Milford, Connecticut decides to go exploring it only takes seconds for it to realize that it entered the wrong pigpen.

Rebecca Shaw’s security camera caught the whole altercation as the black bear climbed over the fence at her home and started heading for her pigs.

“I’m still in shock, I’m still like, oh my God,” Shaw said.

The pigs, Hamlet and Mary, stood their ground and fought back against the furry intruder.

Mary spots the bear first and pushes it against the fence. Then Hamlet charges out ready to defend himself.

“He is a scaredy-cat. He’s a timid baby,” Shaw said. “It must’ve taken every ounce of courage he’s ever had in his life to run out like that.”

After a brief stand-off, the bear bolts — scared off by the pair of pigs who refused to let a bear break into their pen.

“I’m just super proud of these pigs. They’re my therapy, I just love them so much,” Shaw said.

