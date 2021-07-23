YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Today marks the two year anniversary of the two tornado touchdowns in Barnstable County that left tens of thousands of people without power.

An EF-1 tornado touched down in both Yarmouth and Harwich on July 23, 2019, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado warning was in effect for Barnstable County for over an hour.

Wind gusts of over more than 110 mph in some area uprooted trees, ripped off roofs, sent sheds airborne, blew down fences, and toppled utility poles.

The storm system also reportedly thunder, hail, lightning, and heavy downpours.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)