(WHDH) — A toddler celebrated being 11 months cancer-free by dancing with his dad in an adorable video.

Two-year-old leukemia survivor Kristian Clutch busted a move with his father, Kenny, to commemorate the milestone on Saturday.

Kenny Clutch posted the video to Instagram, writing, “11 months cancer free!! If we can do it you can do it!!”

