HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive wind turbine was caught on camera toppling over during a planned demolition in Hull Wednesday.

Officials said the 200-foot tall turbine, operated by Hull Light, that stood atop the old Hull landfill had not been used in years.

Skip Tull with The Hull Times said he has fond memories of the turbine dating back to the day it was installed.

“It was surprising to me,” Tull said. “I live across the bay, I see it every morning when I wake up. This morning it wasn’t there and that’s pretty much my reaction. I was shocked.”

The price of progress means the landscape in the quiet seaside community now looks different than it did before.

“Everybody drives by it, you see it from the boulevard, you see it from all points of town, you see it from the gut looking this way,” said one resident. “Everybody sees it, but it’s time to move on.”

Demolition crews said they hope to have the remnants of the turbine cleaned up next week.

