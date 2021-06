WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 7NEWS viewer captured video of three foxes playing in a yard in Wilmington on Sunday.

The foxes could be seen trotting around before rolling around in the grass and running back off into the woods.

Video courtesy of Brian Bevilacqua

