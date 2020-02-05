MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WHDH) — A young boy from Connecticut couldn’t contain his excitement when he scored his first career basket.

Five-year-old Dean “The Machine” ran up to the basketball hoop before making his shot.

He immediately started celebrating by shaking his fists above his head and running around the court.

One of his teammates ran after him before the game continued.

