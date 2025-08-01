BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - Security footage at a Billerica 7/11 shows the alleged suspect involved in Thursday’s Everett crime spree that ended in an officer involved shooting.

Video shows the man entering the store just before 2 p.m. and took a gas container, gloves, sodas, and chips, and left without paying.

Employees said they were concerned about not only losing the money but the nature of the items the suspect took.

Employees also say they saw the suspect pour liquids into the gas container and had a rod in his truck.

Marian Ryan, the Middlesex County District Attorney, says police traced the suspect’s step back from the Everett police involved shooting to the 7/11.

Employees say they locked the doors and called police when they suspected suspicious activity, and no injuries were reported at the store.

