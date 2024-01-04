CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old woman is expected to recover after she was struck by an MBTA bus driver in Chelsea on Thursday.

According to an MBTA spokesperson, the pedestrian accident happened around 8:45 a.m. at the busy intersection of Cross Street and Broadway.

Citing a preliminary investigation, the spokesperson said the bus had been turning onto Cross Street from Broadway when the driver hit a 71-year-old woman who was crossing the street.

Authorities said the woman remained conscious and alert after being struck, but was brought to a hospital after stating she had pain her neck, back and leg.

Surveillance video from the intersection captured multiple angles of the incident. In the moments after the crash, multiple passengers could be seen leaving the bus to go to the woman’s aid.

Officials said the bus driver behind the wheel was taken off the job as an investigation into the matter gets underway.

Witnesses who spoke with 7NEWS expressed shock when they saw the footage, with some wondering how the bus driver could have not seen the pedestrian.

“All of a sudden, we heard sirens coming and we came up and looked and I went around and, just the police and everybody was around them,” said Katie Ippolito, who was down the street at the time of the crash. “I don’t understand what he was paying attention to – unreal.”

“I just can’t believe the bus driver didn’t see them – it’s broad daylight, too,” said Arthur Middleton. “It’s crazy.”

