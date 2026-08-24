NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The facade of a New Bedford liquor store collapsed onto the sidewalk Monday morning, surveillance video captured.

The 75-foot long wooden awning of the Discount Liquors store on West Rodney French Boulevard came crashing down onto the pavement just after 6 a.m. The collapse knocked over a lightpole onto the windshield of a parked car, and debris covered the area in front of the building.

“I was appalled. I was astonished. I didn’t even know what happened,” said Mwangi Njroge, who lives nearby.

No injuries were reported.

The city’s building department is inspecting the site.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

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