March 2 marks Read Across America Day, an occasion dedicated to motivating children across the country to enjoy reading.

7New’s own Rob Way visited St. Catherine of Siena School in Norwood on Tuesday, the same school he went to for kindergarten, to read “Jamie O’Rourke and the Giant Potato” to the students.

In a full circle moment, the third grade class he read to was taught by the same teacher, Mrs. Matthews, he was taught by when he was at St. Catherine’s.

Students were able to ask Way about working in television news and see firsthand how cameras work.

