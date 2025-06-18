BOSTON (WHDH) - Former prosecutor Evan Gotlob spoke with 7NEWS following the verdict reading in the Karen Read murder retrial.

Read was found not guilty on all counts except operating under the influence.

“Well, I think that, after that verdict, no verdict fake out, that there was gonna be a verdict shortly,” Gotlob told 7NEWS. “[And] there was, 20 minutes later. They were probably just deciding whether or not to find her guilty of the driving while intoxicated [charge]. I think that’s why it was so quick.”

