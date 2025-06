BOSTON (WHDH) - Explosions boomed Monday night in Qatar, home to a major U.S. air base, shortly after its airspace was closed due to Iranian threats of retaliation after American forces pounded its nuclear sites.

7NEWS spoke with Gary Lefort, a retired army officer and professor who served at the Pentagon, for insight and about the potential fallout.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)