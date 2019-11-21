WATCH: 9-foot shark breaches off coast of Cape Cod

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A nine-foot shark stunned researchers when it breached off the coast of Cape Cod earlier this month.

Dr. Greg Skomal, of the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, was gathering underwater GoPro video of the white shark from a research vessel pulpit near Nauset Beach in Orleans on Nov. 11 when the shark breached.

The shark was later tagged as part of a movement study being conducted by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The conservancy says white sharks breaching is rare but the animals are wild and unpredictable.

