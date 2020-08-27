WATCH: Additional body camera footage of deadly police shooting in Brookline released

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk County District Attorney released new footage captured by police body cameras that show the moments directly before and after a deadly police shooting in Brookline back in February.

The cameras were on as five Boston police officers and one state police trooper shot and killed Juston Root outside a shopping center.

The chaotic day began earlier when according to the office of DA Michael Morrissey, 41-year-old Root flashed what appeared to be a gun at an officer outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The officers opened fire and struck a valet and Root.

Root was able to get into his car and speed away from the hospital but that came to a crashing end in Brookline where officers can be heard saying they saw him reach for a gun.

“He opens the thing, and starts reaching for it, he’s got it right there. And starts reaching for it on me,” one officer can be heard saying.

Moments later, the officers walk into the bushes where Root was shot and see the object they thought was a gun.

“Is it fake,” one officer asks. “Yeah,” another replies.

After the altercation, the officers warn each other that their body cameras are rolling.

“Who shot,” a male officer asks.

“I did, we shot,” a female officer replies.

“Do nothing say nothing,” a male officer says.

A male officer warns others not to speak about what happened.

“Just shut your [explative] mouth. You got a rep coming,” he asks.

“Yeah, I won’t talk,” another says.

“You did nothing wrong,” the first officer says.

“I just… I turned it on after,” the second officer says.

“Is that on,” the first officer asks.

“It’s on now, but I turned it on after,” the second replies.

“You did nothing wrong,” the first officer says. “It’s a suicide by cop that is the worst part.”

Officers did find a plastic paintball gun in Root’s car.

DA Morrissey determined the shooting to be justified.

Root’s family has filed a wrongful death suit alleging excessive force was used.

