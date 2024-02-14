PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - An ambulance crew that was transporting a patient to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston during a snowstorm on Tuesday stopped to help the driver of a vehicle that crossed into oncoming traffic and rolled over in front of them on I-95 in Peabody.

Cataldo Ambulance Service says one of its Atlantic ambulances narrowly avoided being struck by the vehicle thanks to Paramedic Tim Crosbie, who was operating the vehicle southbound when the crash occurred.

Cataldo says Crosbie pulled over to assist the driver until an additional crew arrived on the scene. The patient he was transporting was then brought to Boston.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

