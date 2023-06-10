MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Marshfield police are searching for an armed robber who was caught on camera robbing a Marshfield liquor store on Friday, officials said.

The robber entered Yogi’s Liquors on Ocean Street around 1 p.m. and held up the store before fleeing the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Andy Patel was one of the workers who was robbed.

“He came around the corner and said ‘get down, get down, I’ll shoot you,'” Patel recalled.

Anyone information to call police at 781-834-6655.

