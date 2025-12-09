BOSTON (WHDH) - Surveillance video from Marcella’s Market in Roxbury captured the frightening moments a man pulled a knife on a store clerk before he stole several items Friday afternoon.

Boston police said the incident occurred at approximately 4:40 p.m. on December 5 at 80 Marcella Street.

Video shows three men, two of them in hoods and one in a mask, appear to shop around the store then approach the front to check out. Next, one of the men pulls out a knife and makes his way behind the counter.

The clerk said the man held out the knife and motioned toward him, threatening him and making demands before taking several items including smoking materials and vapes. Police said all three men then fled on foot on Marcella Street toward Centre Street.

The clerk told 7NEWS he tried to keep calm because another customer was also in the store at the time.

He said he is buzzing customers into the locked store until he knows police have caught up with the three men involved.

Boston police said they are no longer asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4275.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)