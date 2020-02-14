(WHDH) — Astronaut Christina Koch’s dog could not contain her excitement after seeing her owner for the first time in nearly a year.

Video of the adorable reunion shows Koch’s dog, named LBD for “little brown dog,” ferociously wagging her tail as she looks out the door’s window, where Koch stood on the other side.

Once the door swung open, LBD raced outside to greet her owner before jumping around inside and licking Koch’s face in excitement.

“Not sure who was more excited,” Koch wrote on Twitter. “Glad she remembers me after a year!”

Koch made history by spending 328 days in space — the longest mission ever by a woman.

She was also a part of the first all-female spacewalk in October.

