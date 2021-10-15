(WHDH)–Newly-released body camera footage shows Atlanta police officers chasing down a moving car with an unconscious man behind the wheel during a traffic stop earlier this year.

Officers can be seen banging on the window of a sedan in an attempt to get the unconscious driver’s attention.

The vehicle then begins to move away, rolling onto a sidewalk before veering into oncoming traffic.

Two officers chase after the vehicle and smash in the driver-side window in an attempt to wake the driver and stop the moving car.

The driver was arrested on several traffic-related charges, including driver while under the influence.

Both officers involved in the arrest received an award for their response to the incident.

