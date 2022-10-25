CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A baby beaver at a wildlife rescue center in Massachusetts went viral for her dam building this week.

Nibi the kit is living at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue Center in Chelmsford, where she doesn’t seem to get along with another female kit named Zibi.

When Zibi was moved to another enclosure, workers said Nibi took the opportunity and started damming up the door her nemesis might use.

The rescue organization said dam building is instinctual behavior for baby beavers.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)