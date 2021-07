MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - Video captured a bald eagle swooping down to snatch up a fish by Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, New Hampshire.

The eagle could be seen using its talons to grab the fish that had been laying near the water.

It then flew away to snack on the fish.

