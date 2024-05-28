BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston College women’s lacrosse team was treated to a happy homecoming Monday after claiming its second national championship in four years over the weekend.

The Eagles beat Northeastern on Sunday by a narrow 14-13 margin, downing a team that beat Boston in the same championship game last year.

Back in Chestnut Hill on Monday, team members said they appreciate the support from their campus community.

“This is our dream since we committed and to be able to bookend our career with this win is pretty indescribable,” said BC senior Annabelle Hasselbeck.

“To come home and see this community is incredible and I’m just so grateful because these girls care a lot about making Boston College proud,” said Eagles head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein.

Boston College fell behind 6-0 in the first quarter against Northwestern and did not take a lead in Sunday’s game until the fourth quarter.

The Eagles ultimately maintained their lead to secure the title.

Boston College last won a women’s lacrosse national championship in 2021, when this year’s seniors were freshmen.

With its comeback win, the team became the eighth NCAA women’s lacrosse program with multiple national championships.

