WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Black bear and two cubs were spotted in neighborhood in Worcester over the weekend, giving one homeowner the shock of a lifetime.

“We see fox, deer, any kind of wildlife, but not this, it was just wild,” Matt DeJohn said of the moment he glanced out his window and spotted the bears roaming through his yard.

Shocking home surveillance video shows the bear, which appeared to be tagged, moving through. And just when the family thought it was safe to go back outside — it reappeared.

“We huddled inside and didn’t come out for the rest of the day,” he recalled. “It stood up and slammed the paws down, so I took that as a I better stay for the rest of the day for sure.”

The burly bear and cubs eventually wandered off but now Matt and his family are keeping an eye on the woods.

This is the second bear sighting in Worcester in the last week. On Tuesday, a Black bear was seen wandering through a residential area in the city.

