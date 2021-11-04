(WHDH) — A bear broke into a home in Sierra Madre, California last week to get its paws on a bucket of KFC chicken.

The homeowner found the front door of his house open before discovering the bear on his kitchen counter with its head in the KFC bucket.

The bear had also made a mess throughout the house, scattering belongings and trash.

The homeowner says he eventually managed to scare the bear out by making loud noises.

