GLENDALE, Calif. (WHDH) — A California man wanting to experience nature at Sequoia National Park last week had a close encounter with a bear.

Karo Orudzhyan was driving down the road when he saw a bear walking toward his car.

He took out his cellphone to record the wild animal when it started to climb onto his car.

“I was just trying to get a good video, like close-up, and it just started approaching the car and climbed up,” Orudzhyan recalled. “I wasn’t really scared to be honest.”

The bear appeared to notice Orudzhyan’s dog, Ice, in the car and began pawing at the windshield.

It eventually climbed on top of the car’s trunk before walking away.

“That’s my first time, seeing a bear actually, so I was really excited to see it,” Orudzhyan said.

The bear left scratches on the car but Orudzhyan says fixing it is worth the cost.

Wildlife experts added that the bear was either unusually fearless or unusually hungry.

