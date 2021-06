WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear was caught on camera eating out of a bird feeder in Sterling on Thursday morning.

Video captured by Gary Kolanda showed the bear standing on its hind legs as it reached up for the bird feeder.

There have recently been numerous bear sightings in Massachusetts, including one bear nicknamed BooBoo seen roaming the South Shore.

