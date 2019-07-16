WESTFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Westfield homeowner captured a video of a bear snacking from a bird feeder in their front yard.

Video recorded using Ring motion sensing technology near Denise Drive and Stephen Lane shows the bear walking through the front yard and standing upright to eat out of the bird feeder before being startled by a passing car and running away.

The movement sent a notification to the homeowner’s mobile device who then shared the video using the Neighbors app by Ring.

