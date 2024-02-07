BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Bellingham police shared a shocking dashcam video Wednesday showing a violent crash last month involving a suspected impaired driver who could be seen speeding down the road in a large truck at nearly 80 mph with no hands on the wheel.

The video, shared on the department’s Facebook page, shows a 23-year-old Ashland man speeding down Pulaski Boulevard in a large truck at nearly 80 mph on Jan. 14, according to Bellingham police.

In the video, he can be seen narrowly avoiding three cars before slamming into the back of a fourth. The crash did not result in any serious injuries.

The man, who fled the scene of the crash, was later arrested by the West Greenwich Police Department in Rhode Island.

Police say the man, whose name was not released, “confessed to the police that he had been under the influence of an illegal substance while driving the truck. Although he knew he had been involved in a crash, he did not remember where it occurred.”

The man has been summoned to Milford District Court and is due to appear there next month.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

