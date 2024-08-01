WASHINGTON (WHDH) – President Joe Biden spoke from the White House Thursday after confirming a massive multi-nation prisoner swap freed several Americans from prison in Russia.

Biden said former US Marine Paul Whelan, Washington Post reporter Evan Gershkovich, prominent Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza, and journalist Alsu Kurmasheva were among the 16 people released from Russian custody.

At least a half dozen counties, including the US, collaborated to send eight prisoners back to Russia to secure the deal.

Whelan, Gershkovich, and Kurmasheva are all US citizens. Kara-Murza is a permanent resident.

News of the prisoner swap broke Thursday morning.

Biden spoke early Thursday afternoon and was joined in Washington DC by some family members of the newly-freed prisoners.

“This is an incredible relief for all the family members gathered here,” he said. “It’s a relief to the friends and colleagues all across the country who have been praying for this day for a long time.”

