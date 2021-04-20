WATCH: Black bear races down steep hill, chases after mountain biker

(WHDH) — Wild video shared on Monday showed a black bear ferociously racing down a hillside as it chased after a mountain biker who was riding through the woods.

The Montana Knife Company shared video that showed the bear in pursuit of the biker as he pedaled down a mountain path in Whitefish.

At one point during the video, the bear appeared to try to angle off the biker and cut in front of the path, but the man was able to gain some separation and escape to safety.

“A quick reminder that Montana is not Disney Land,” the knife company said in a Facebook post.

