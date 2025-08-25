BOSTON (WHDH) - Body camera footage shows Boston city worker Nasiru Ibrahim getting pulled over and arrested. The video reveals he has a criminal history as well.

“Have you ever been arrested?” The arresting trooper asked Ibrahim.

“Yeah, longtime ago,” Ibrahim responded.

“For what?” The trooper asked.

“All types of nonsense,” Ibrahim said.

“Guns or anything like that?” The trooper asked.

“Yeah but nothing since a juvenile,” Ibrahim said.

7NEWS asked Boston Mayor Michelle Wu how Ibrahim was hired with a record.

We have many programs that the city has created to ensure that individuals can get a second chance and who have done their time, who have put in the work to support themselves,” Wu said.

Ibrahim was stopped for driving with tinted windows in South Boston in July. The Massachusetts state police trooper claims that Ibrahim was trembling when he asked what was in his backpack in the car.

Dash camera video shows the parked car shifting into drive. The trooper reports Ibrahim tried to take off, was confrontational, and his stun gun was pulled.

The trooper was seen diving head first into the front seat.

“The jumping into the vehicle is highly risky. That’s not something that’s taught in the state police academy. However, this is an unusual circumstance that required immediate action,” Todd McGhee said, law enforcement expert.

McGhee said the trooper had to make a quick assessment.

“It was an in the moment decision. He was in a vulnerable position, that the vehicle went into drive and he took off, it could have turned out very, very bad,” McGhee said.

The trooper says a Glock semi automatic pistol was found in the car and that Ibrahim did not have a license to carry.

