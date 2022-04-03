DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying the dirt bikers who were caught on camera accosting a driver in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers were called to the McDonalds on Gallivan Boulevard around 7 p.m. after shocked witnesses said they saw people on mopeds and dirt bikes weaving in and out of traffic, throwing rocks at a car and becoming violent with the driver.

Cell phone video that was taken from the bar across the street shows some of the dirt bikers circling a red car. Moments later at least one person was dragged outside.

Police say two people who were in the car were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

