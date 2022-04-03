DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying the dirt bikers who were caught on camera accosting a driver after an altercation in Dorchester on Saturday.

Officers were called to the McDonalds on Gallivan Boulevard around 7 p.m. after shocked witnesses said they saw people on mopeds and dirt bikes weaving in and out of traffic, throwing rocks at a car and becoming violent with the driver, according to the department.

Cell phone video that was taken from the bar across the street shows the red sedan plow into one of the moped riders. The force of the impact sends him flying into the street.

That is when some of the dirt bikers were seen circling the car and throwing objects at the windows and windshield. A short time later, the video shows them dragging two people out of the car and begin fighting with them.

They then flee the area.

Police say two people were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

