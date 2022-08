BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Bourne firefighters made a dramatic rescue of a group whose small boat crashed against the rocky coastline.

Crews held the boat steady as the passengers got to shore. The Coast Guard said everyone made it off safely, and no one was hurt. The boat, however, is stuck in the water.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

