MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three utility poles and wires are down in Marshfield after a box truck crash on Tuesday.

Due to the crash, Moraine and Snow Streets have been closed to traffic.

Marshfield police say repairs likely won’t be complete until 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time and no one was hurt.

Dash cam video in his SUV caught the moment poles crashed down and transformers exploded.

“It sounded like gunshots going off,” Jason Wolfson said. “Yeah it, was loud.”

Marshfield police say the truck was leaving a bank at the time of the crash.

“They caught some wires when they were pulling out of the parking lot,” Sergeant Mike Gonsalves said, of the Marshfield police. “The wires pulled down three different telephone poles and smashed a couple of the transformers that were out here.”

One pole slammed onto the pavement outside a post office while another landed in the grass by the bank. Wires then fell on top of the truck.

Police say the driver will not face charges or be ticketed.

