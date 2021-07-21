A bride’s first dance was a doozy as she dislocated a knee at her wedding while celebrating to a song by Dave Matthews Band.

Julie Benn and Paul Richter, of Pennsylvania, exchanged their vows, kissed and got ready to party with a dance to the song “Stay.”

Benn dislocated her knee when Richter dipped her during the dance, despite the fact that she was wearing flats and had no known knee problem.

Benn told WTXF-TV that she instantly knew she was hurt.

“I was in this dip and I said to Paul, ‘I just dislocated my knee.’ He said, ‘What? Ok, OK, let’s move, let’s get off the dance floor,'” Benn recalled.

Richter, a second lieutenant in the Army, supported Benn and her heavy dress as she winced with searing pain and waited for an ambulance.

Benn was whisked off to the hospital and treated for about three hours before returning to the reception, where she got quite an ovation.

She later spent her wedding night zonked out in bed with her husband while her mom, a retired nurse, slept on a nearby cot because her daughter was very sick from the pain medication she was given.

Video of the couple’s first dance has since gone viral.

