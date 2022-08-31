BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brookline 10-year-old who uses a wheelchair received a special surprise when she rode the school bus with her friends and siblings for the first time.

Harper Oates was paralyzed at birth, and normally gets a ride with her parents to school in a van. This school year, she’ll be riding to school in an accessible bus.

“To watch her actually realize that she was getting on the bus after never being able to ride the bus… to be able to be in her own wheelchair and get on the bus by herself and be with her friends was just priceless,” the girl’s mother, Dawn Oates, said.

The girl’s parents thanked the Brookline school district for providing accessible reliable transportation for her child and others with mobility needs.

