WATCH: Brothers taken into custody following brief pursuit involving state police air wing

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two brothers are facing a slew of charges after they led state police on a brief pursuit Tuesday.Omar and Oscar Santiago, of Connecticut, were spotted driving without a front license plate down Route 84 eastbound in Sturbridge around noontime but refused to stop for a trooper trying to pull them over, according to state police.While following the pair, a trooper said he watched them switch seats while the car was in motion and perform other reckless maneuvers.The state police air wing picked up on the chase and followed the men from a short distance until they pulled over and surrendered.
The Santiagos are facing a number of vehicle-related charges including leaving the scene of a crash, negligent operation and failure to stop for police.
No further details were released.
