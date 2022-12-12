EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was caught on camera stealing a safe from a car dealership in Everett.

The burglar, who was wearing all black, could be seen on surveillance camera using a chair to roll away the safe during the break-in at Best Cars Auto Sales on Everett Avenue on Saturday morning.

“We try to be prepared, put in cameras and alarms but it isn’t enough,” said owner Peterson Frederico, who suspects the person responsible is connected to the dealership.

“He knew everything about it, came in through the door, he used the code to disconnect the alarm and opened my door and went right to my safe,” he said.

Frederico said the contents of the safe were worth about $200,000.

