The owner of a Worcester shoe store is sharing surveillance video of a group of burglars breaking into and raiding his shop before they were tracked down and arrested by police early Friday morning.

Worcester police officers responding to a reported break-in at Shoe Supply on Pleasant Street around 2 a.m. arrested three suspects immediately upon arrival.

A fourth led police on a wild chase into Southboro, where was located 30 feet up in a tree after crashing his vehicle, state police said.

One of the store’s co-owners, Michael Rapsomanikis said, “The first thing that went through my mind is thank God we have insurance, that’s what it’s for.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)