DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Duxbury Police are investigating a burglary at Bennett’s General Store.

Authorities said the robbery happened early Monday at the Tremont Street store.

In the video, the culprit can be seen approaching the counter and blatantly stealing merchandise.

Detectives are looking to identify this subject possibly involved in the Bennetts Store Burglary

If you have any information please call Duxbury Police at 781-934-5656. pic.twitter.com/9ijU2nVZS3 — Duxbury Police (@Duxbury_Police) March 11, 2024

Duxbury Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact Duxbury Police.

