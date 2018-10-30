LADSON, S.C. (WHDH) — A video of a camel attacking its handler at a fair in South Carolina while giving a ride to two people is gaining the attention of people on social media.

Jackie Best Brumley was riding the camel with her friend when the animal appears to try to bite the handler.

“Be careful of the camel Lawrence. It attacked the handler, biting him several times, stepping on him. Had him up against the fence,” she posted on Facebook.

The camel was then tied back to the fence to be used for the next riders.

Brumley said the camel was foaming at the mouth.

“There was something wrong with the camel but no one addressed it,” she added.

As of Tuesday morning, the video of the incident had been viewed nearly 11,000 times on Facebook.

