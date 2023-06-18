HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A Canadian hovercraft was forced to ground itself at Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire on Saturday after suffering a mechanical issue.

Shocking video showed the hovercraft crashing into the shoreline.

Hampton fire officials said the vessel suffered a mechanical issue and there were no reported injuries.

Mechanics are now working on fixing the vessel and it’s expected to be able to leave the area tomorrow.

