CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Security video shows a car smashing into the front porch of a Chicopee home early Sunday morning.

Heather Leblanc, the owner of the three-story home on Mary Street, said she and her husband woke up to the crash. The driver then sped off.

“At 2 a.m., my husband and I were sleeping. I woke up immediately because the entire house shook, and my husband ran downstairs. I knew a car hit it immediately,” Leblanc said.

She said she called 911 and that officers arrived within minutes.

Leblanc said the driver appeared to be out of control.

“I looked at the porch — they ran directly through the stop sign, sounded like they actually hit the gas,” she said.

The couple’s porch was left with severe damage, according to Leblanc.

“Screeched for a good amount of time, there were tire marks in street, into the porch. They left their license plate. The bumper was embedded in the stairs. The air box was left on the lawn,” she said.

She and her husband rent out the bottom floor of their home to a tenant. She said the renter is now scared to live in the house after witnessing the crash.

“He was up watching TV and he said he literally hit the deck because he didn’t know if that car was coming through the window. He was literally in the front room, so I don’t think anybody feels safe at the house,” Leblanc said.

Chicopee police said they are working to get in contact with the driver. Authorities said there were at least 15 unsolved hit-and-run cases in the city.

