PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames in Pittsfield.

The fire happened near Valentine Road and Lakeway Drive in the Western Mass. town Wednesday.

All three people inside the car made it out before the flames erupted, and were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

