(WHDH) — A car climbed Mount Washington in New Hampshire in record time last weekend.

Extreme sports star Travis Pastrana used a race car to drive up the Mount Washington Auto Road in five minutes and 28.67 seconds.

This beat his previous record of five minutes and 17.78 seconds on the narrow, steep, and treacherous 7.6-mile road.

The Subaru Mt. Washington Hillclimb is traditionally held every three years and is the oldest hillclimb in North America.

